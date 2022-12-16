JUST IN
Instagram launches 'hacked' hub to troubleshoot account access issues
Jio 5G now compatible with iPhone 12, newer models with latest iOS update
WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022
Ahead of its launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 receives 2 new certifications
Samsungs Mobile Experience Business forms new team to make its own chips
Microblogging platform Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023
Reliance Jio True 5G: List of supported Apple iPhones and how-to enable it
Nintendo releases new update for Mario Kart 7 game after 10 years
Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages
HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Jio 5G now compatible with iPhone 12, newer models with latest iOS update
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Instagram launches 'hacked' hub to troubleshoot account access issues

Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature which can provide users with numerous ways to regain their account if they lose access

Topics
Instagram | Websites hacked | Social Media

ANI  Internet 

Instagram

Among a number of add-ons and updates, the photo-sharing app recently initiated a new feature recently which can help resolve problems related to accessing accounts.

Instagram announced on Thursday that they are launching a "hacked" hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.

According to a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch, Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature which can provide users with numerous ways to regain their account if they lose access.

Earlier, the social networking service had initiated testing a way for people to ask friends for identity confirmation for account access regaining, an option which can now be availed by everyone.

Instagram is also planning to send out warnings if users receive a Direct Message (DM) from an account impersonating a business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Instagram

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU