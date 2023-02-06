JUST IN
Hindenburg report row: Adani Group stocks sell-off enters third week
Reliance Capital lenders approach NCLAT over 2nd round of auction

Reliance Capital lenders have approached the NCLAT to seek a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, presently going through the insolvency resolution process

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital lenders have approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to seek a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, presently going through the insolvency resolution process.

Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd, one of the members of the Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital has filed an appeal before the appellate tribunal.

The petition has been listed before the bench headed by Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier on February 2, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ruled against holding a fresh round of auction for the takeover of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital and said the challenge mechanism for financial bids has already concluded.

It upheld the plea by Torrent Investments' plea challenging bankers' decision to go for the second round of auctions in pursuit of higher value for the bankrupt company.

NCLT in its order said the bench allows Torrent Investment's application and declared that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of the applicant at Rs 8,640 crore being the highest.

Torrent Investments had filed a plea on January 9, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders' plans to hold a fresh auction for the takeover of Reliance Capital.

Torrent Investment was the highest bidder offering Rs 8,640 crore in the last round of the 'challenge mechanism'.

Reliance Capital has a consolidated debt of about Rs 40,000 crore.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:18 IST

