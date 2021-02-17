Reliance Entertainment partners with Ribhu Dasgupta to form Film Hangar

-
Reliance Entertainment has joined hands with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta to form Film Hangar, a joint venture company to produce clutter-breaking content.
The first film under this banner is the highly anticipated thriller, "The Girl On The Train", an adaptation of the bestselling novel with the same name by Paula Hawkins. The film starring Parineeti Chopra is slated to release on Netflix on February 26.
Ribhu's body of work comprises "Michael" (2011) starring Naseeruddin Shah, the TV series "Yudh" (2014) starring Amitabh Bachchan, "TE3N" (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and, very recently, the web series "Bard Of Blood" (2019), which streams on Netflix.
Speaking about the joint venture, Ribhu said: "I have always believed that content sets the ground for you as a filmmaker, and Reliance Entertainment embodies this philosophy with the stories it tells. Film Hangar will bring films that are rich in content and high on entertainment. We aim to blur the lines between 'massy' and 'classy' content because filmmaking is an art that defies boundaries, definitions and labels."
Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: "Right from our 'TE3N' days, Ribhu has been someone who has brought a unique sensibility to every project and with Film Hangar, we wish to break the clutter with edgy and engaging content. At Reliance Entertainment, we believe that filmmakers who keep us on the edge of the seat should be in the driving seat when it comes to content, and our new joint venture is a testament of this belief."
As always, Reliance Entertainment, with Film Hangar, has invested in creative leadership and put content-driven cinema right at the forefront.
Reliance Entertainment is the media and entertainment arm of Reliance Group and is engaged in the creation and distribution of content across film, television, digital and gaming platforms.
Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has, since 2009, partnered with iconic film producer and director Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter Amblin Partners.
This relationship has produced several successful films such as "The Help", "War Horse", "Lincoln", "The Hundred Foot Journey", "The Girl On The Train", "A Dog's Purpose", "Bridge Of Spies", "The Post", besides the 2019 Golden Globes and Oscar winning film "Green Book" and the 2020 Academy Award nominee and Golden Globes winner "1917".
