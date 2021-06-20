Reliance Group market capitalisation surges 1,000% to nearly Rs 8,000 cr

-
The market capitalization of Anil Ambani led Reliance Group has surged by over 1,000 per cent in less than 3 months.
The market cap of the group, which stood at Rs 733 cr in March, jumped to Rs 3,890 cr in May 2021, and Rs 7,866 cr on the last trading day of this week i.e. June 18, 2021.
The market capitalization of the group companies, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, and Reliance Capital has more than doubled over the last 20 trading days.
The market cap of Reliance Power now stands at Rs 4,446 cr, Reliance Infrastructure at Rs 2,767 cr, and Reliance Capital at Rs 653 cr.
Nearly 50 lakh retail investors of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power and Reliance Capital, who have continued faith in the group, have gained from this immense value creation.
The Reliance Group has the largest family of retail shareholders in India, with around 33 lakh retail shareholders in Reliance Power, 9 lakh in Reliance Infrastructure and 8 lakh in Reliance Capital.
Over the last couple of years, while FIIs/ MF exited the group companies, and lenders who had invoked pledged shares have sold the same in the markets, the same had been picked by retail investors who are now reaping the benefits of this wealth creation.
The surge in the stock prices of Reliance Group companies has been backed by various significant positive developments across group companies, in the last 3 weeks.
Reliance Infrastructure announced fund raising of Rs 550 cr from the promoter group and VSFI Holdings Pvt Ltd - an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LLP.
In another significant development, Reliance Power announced the preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to its promoter company, Reliance Infrastructure, aggregating Rs 1,325 cr, in order to convert debt into equity.
Reliance Capital Group company, Reliance Home Finance is also in the final stage of its asset monetisation, as Authum Investment and Infrastructure, with a bid value of Rs 2,887 cr has emerged as the successful bidder for its assets. This will reduce the Reliance Capital debt by over Rs 11,000 cr, giving a big boost to the company and its investors.
The debt reduction drive of Reliance Group achieved another milestone when recently Axis Bank and Yes Bank decided to remove the red flag classification of the Reliance Capital account, paving the way for the successful monetization of Reliance Capital assets.
Reliance Capital has received over 70 bids for its multiple assets, that include its general insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and securities business, apart from its private equity investment in companies like Paytm E-commerce and Nafta Innovations.
