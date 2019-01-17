Reliance Jio Q3 net profit jumps 65% to Rs 831 cr on rise in customer base

Telecom operator on Thursday reported a jump of 65 per cent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of a rise in customer base.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 681 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

While average revenue per user of continued to decline, the impact seems to have mitigated with a sharp increase in customer base to 28 crore by the end of December, from 16 crore in the year-ago period.

"The Jio family is now 280-million strong and growing on one of the world's largest mobile data networks, in line with our vision of connecting everyone and everything, everywhere always at the highest quality and the most affordable price. We are similarly working on re-inventing the connectivity solutions market for Homes and Enterprise with our next generation FTTX services," Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Ltd.

The operating revenue of increased by 50.9 per cent to Rs 10,383 crore during the October-December 2018 period, compared with the Rs 6,879 crore it registered in the corresponding period a year ago.