Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in five cities across Tamil Nadu

Infocomm has invested Rs 40,446 crore as it expanded the footprint in the with the unveiling of True services in five cities, a top company official said on Wednesday.

Infocomm Ltd State Business head Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy said 45 people out of every 100 people were using Jio services in the State.

The company today rolled out True services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore in addition to the facility already being available in Chennai.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Srrvices T Mano Thangaraj launched



the services in the five cities at an event in the city.

Kumar said the company would generate one lakh jobs directly and indirectly.

According to him, over 20,000 towers were deployed across cities while optic fibre cables were laid in about 77,000 km across for the service.

"The plan was to launch the 5G services in Coimbatore and Madurai today. But our colleagues ensured that three more cities Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Hosur were also covered with the 5G deployment," he said.

Kumar said the company would gradually expand the 5G rollout to other cities of the State as it aims to connect every town and villages by December 2023.

"We are excited to expand Jio True 5G in six more cities in . Soon, Jio True 5G network will be present across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu. By December 2023, every village and town of TN will have Jio's True 5G Services."



Users of Jio in these cities would be invited to a 'Welcome Offer' to experience unlimited data of up to 1 Gbps-plus speeds, at no additional cost, the company said.

