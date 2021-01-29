Reliance races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm once again

-
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) once again went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country's most-valued company by market valuation on Friday.
TCS had on Monday only surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
At close of trade on Friday, RIL's market capitalisation was at Rs 11,68,454.02 crore, which was Rs 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' Rs 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.
Shares of RIL closed at Rs 1,843.15, registering a decline of 1.78 per cent, while TCS dipped 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 3,112.90.
Both RIL and TCS have competed for the coveted status of the country's most valued firm in the past too.
Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.
