Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP to expand telecom network

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, billionaire Mukesh Ambani added

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, Mukesh Ambani said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:34 IST

