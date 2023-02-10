Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP to expand telecom network

Billionaire on Friday announced Rs 75,000 crore over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in .

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added.

