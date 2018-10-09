Rupee, import cost hit Mercedes in Jan-Sep, sales down to 11,789 units

-
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the January-September period compared to 11,869 units in the same period of last year.
It faced significant headwinds during the period under review due to various micro-economic factors like rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, depreciation of the rupee and rising import costs, the company said in a statement.
Besides, a substantially high base of last year also posed significant sales challenges in the third quarter of 2018, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
"We are satisfied with our sales performance despite experiencing the prevailing micro-economic headwinds and also a high base of 2017, which was a result of the strong built up to the GST roll-out and also the onset of an earlier festive season, posing stiff sales challenges," Michael Jopp, vice-president of sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
Moving into the last quarter of 2018, the company is confident of a good festive season, he added.
The automaker said its sales momentum in the first three quarters of 2018 was driven by mainstay products in the portfolio comprising the long wheelbase E-Class, the C-Class sedan, compact cars and SUVs.
Last week, BMW India had reported 11 per cent increase in its sales for the January-September period of this year at 7,915 units.
Another German carmaker, Audi, is yet to come out with its sales number for the period.
