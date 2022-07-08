SBI to auction NPA a/c Pioneer Gas for recovery of over Rs 180-cr loan

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
IPL 2022 Auction Live: Ishan shines on Day1, bought at Rs 15.25 Cr by MI
RBI move to defer revised NPA norms eases provision burden in Q4
SBI Q4 profit may rise over 60% YoY but NIM could contract mildly: Analysts
-
SBI will auction the account of Maharashtra-based Pioneer Gas and Power next month to recover loan dues of over Rs 180 crore from the company.
Pioneer Gas Power Limited has a principal loan outstanding of Rs 180.76 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) and the lender will hold an e-auction to sell the account to ARCs/financial institutions on August 5, 2022.
"In terms of the bank's policy on transfer of stressed loan exposures, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these stressed loan exposures for transfer to ARCs/ banks/NBFCs/ FIs," SBI said in a notice.
The e-bidding timings will be from 11.30 am to 1 pm, the bank added.
"We reserve the right not to go ahead with the proposed transaction or modify any terms and conditions at any stage, without assigning any reason. The decision of the bank in this regard shall be final and binding.
"Bank reserves the right to negotiate with the successful bidder for improvement in the bid amount, including NFB protection/margin, as the bank may deem fit and seek revised bid," said the country's largest lender.
Pioneer Gas Power Limited, situated in Raigad District in Maharashtra had a strategic partnership with Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO) in 2012 after which it took a 40 per cent equity stake in the domestic power producer, according to the PGPL website.
Also, in 2011 the company signed a common loan agreement with a consortium of lenders -- including SBI and others such as IFCI Ltd, Exim Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and the erstwhile -- Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Vijaya Bank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU