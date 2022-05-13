Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group acquires franchise in UAE T20 League

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Highlights: Knight Riders stay alive with 52 run victory
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku-Rana end Kolkata's 5-match losing run
IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: Bowlers hand Lucknow 75 run win vs Kolkata
IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Highlights: Russell not enough, Guj Titans win by 8 runs
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Highlights: Kuldeep stings Kolkata, Delhi win by 44 runs
-
The Knight Riders Group, co-owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, has acquired the rights to operate a franchise at the UAE T20 League, becoming the fifth Indian firm to do so.
So far, the Adani group, Reliance Industries, GMR and Capri Global have invested in the Indian Premier League-(IPL)-style tournament, which is licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board, and likely to start next month.
Lancer Capital, the owners of Manchester United Football Club, is one of the franchise owners in the six-member UAE T20 league, which will have 34 matches.
The Knight Riders Group operates the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has invested in the Major League Cricket in the USA. It also owns a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU