Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group acquires franchise in UAE T20 League

The Knight Riders Group, co-owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, has acquired the rights to operate a franchise at the UAE T20 League, becoming the fifth Indian firm to do so.

So far, the Adani group, Reliance Industries, GMR and Capri Global have invested in the Indian Premier League-(IPL)-style tournament, which is licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board, and likely to start next month.

Lancer Capital, the owners of Football Club, is one of the franchise owners in the six-member UAE T20 league, which will have 34 matches.

The Knight Riders Group operates the in the IPL and has invested in the Major League Cricket in the USA. It also owns a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League.