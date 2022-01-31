Shipping Corp's profit jumps 136.8% to Rs 311.5 cr in December quarter

Disinvestment-bound on Monday reported a 136.78 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 311.54 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,456.23 crore, from Rs 872.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Consolidated expenses also increased to Rs 1,141.87 crore, from Rs 765.42 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)