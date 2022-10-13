Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and AI

-
-
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.
"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.
However, it added the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms were agreed upon yet.
Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.
Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 15:43 IST
