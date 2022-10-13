JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and AI

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India

Topics
Singapore Airlines Ltd | Tata group | Vistara

Reuters 

Vistara

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India's Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.

"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

However, it added the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms were agreed upon yet.

Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.

Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 15:43 IST

