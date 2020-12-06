Singapore-based Everstone buys controlling stake in Calibre for Rs 1,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Chinese pharma company says Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by early 2021
Aurobindo Pharma rallies 6% as Q2 net profit rises 26% YoY to Rs 805.65 cr
Aurobindo Pharma declines 4% despite 23% YoY jump in June quarter profit
AstraZeneca Pharma hits fresh record high of Rs 4,489; stock surges 15%
Dr Reddy's reclaims spot as India's 2nd most valuable pharma company
-
Singapore-headquartered, India-focused private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired a controlling stake in Calibre, a specialty ingredients player focused on pharma, nutrition and personal care segments, in a reported Rs 1,000-crore deal.
Mumbai-headquartered Calibre, founded in 1984 by Ranjit Bhavnani in Gujarat, is a leading specialty ingredients player in the iodine derivatives, persulfates and perchlorates segments.
Though the companies did not disclose the deal value, a market source told PTI that the transaction is valued at around Rs 1,000 crore.
Calibre boasts of a customer base across 75 countries including the US, and those in Europe, Asia and exports contribute around two-thirds of its revenue, Everstone said in a statement, adding it has modern state manufacturing facilities at Sarigam in Gujarat.
While JM Financial advised Calibre, Everstone was advised by Alantra.
Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive of the Everstone Group said Calibre is a high quality and globally established player with significant untapped potential and combining the founder's entrepreneurial skills Everstone's operational expertise can help Calibre excel, innovate and scale.
Ranjit Bhavnani, the founder-chairman of Calibre said this deal marks the transformation of Calibre from a family owned to a professional one where we will continue to participate actively.
Everstone is one of the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused investors and its portfolio of companies include one of the largest nutraceutical ingredients businesses OmniActive, generic and specialty pharma maker Slayback Pharma and domestic pharma distribution platform Ascent Health amongst others.
Last year, Everstone exited from Rubicon Research generating returns of 4.5 times its investment.
The Everstone Group has assets of over USD 5 billion across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and venture capital and its resource base spans New York, India, Singapore, London, and Mauritius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU