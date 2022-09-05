JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to sell India energy unit for $1.5 billion

Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 mn households

Topics
Sembcorp Industries

Reuters 

Sembcorp

Singapore's utilities firm Sembcorp Industries on Monday said it would divest its entire stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte for Rs 11,734 crore ($1.47 billion).

The deal underscores Sembcorp Industries' strategy to decarbonise its operations and shift to green energy generation.

Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 million households.

Sembcorp said the divestment would result in Tanweer Infrastructure - part of a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation and an Omani pension fund - becoming the sole shareholder of the unit on completion of deal.

Tanweer Infrastructure will settle the final consideration via a deferred payment, the company said.

($1 = 79.8230 Indian rupees)

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 16:53 IST

