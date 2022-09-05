Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to sell India energy unit for $1.5 billion

Singapore's utilities firm on Monday said it would divest its entire stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte for Rs 11,734 crore ($1.47 billion).

The deal underscores Sembcorp Industries' strategy to decarbonise its operations and shift to green energy generation.

Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 million households.

Sembcorp said the divestment would result in Tanweer Infrastructure - part of a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation and an Omani pension fund - becoming the sole shareholder of the unit on completion of deal.

Tanweer Infrastructure will settle the final consideration via a deferred payment, the company said.

($1 = 79.8230 Indian rupees)

