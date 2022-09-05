Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to sell India energy unit for $1.5 billion

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Power and Sembcorp Industries in race to buy Vector Green Energy
Saint-Gobain, Sembcorp sign green energy supply deal for Indian units
Singapore Open 2022: P V Sindhu, Prannoy H S advance to quarter-finals
Over $2.7 bn infrastructure projects listed on Singapore Online Portal
Singapore PM says his govt 'did not get every call right' during Covid-19
-
Singapore's utilities firm Sembcorp Industries on Monday said it would divest its entire stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte for Rs 11,734 crore ($1.47 billion).
The deal underscores Sembcorp Industries' strategy to decarbonise its operations and shift to green energy generation.
Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 million households.
Sembcorp said the divestment would result in Tanweer Infrastructure - part of a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation and an Omani pension fund - becoming the sole shareholder of the unit on completion of deal.
Tanweer Infrastructure will settle the final consideration via a deferred payment, the company said.
($1 = 79.8230 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 16:53 IST