SJVN inks pact with Tata Power Solar Systems for 1,000 MW solar project

-
ALSO READ
SJVN upscales power generation capacity target to 50,000 MW by 2040
Tata Power Solar bags Rs 5,500 cr order from SJVN for 1 GW project
7 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal
Toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Rly Min to visit site
MNRE approves development of 400MW solar project in Kinnaur by SJVN
-
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday inked a pact with Tata Power Solar Systems to build a 1,000 MW solar project worth Rs 5,500 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
"SJVN today entered into an EPC agreement for 1,000 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan with M/s Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd," a company statement said.
The contract agreement was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN by Chief General Manager (ECD), SJVN S K Sood, and Vepul Jain, Chief - Business Development, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.
Sharma said this Rs 5,500 crore-EPC contract is the country's biggest solar contract awarded till date.
The contract includes end-to-end delivery of commissioned solar plant to SJVN including arrangement of land on outright purchase basis, power evacuation system up to the ISTS (inter-state transmission system) sub station, and operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for three years.
SJVN had secured this 1,000 MW solar project through CPSU scheme of Government of India, Sharma said.
After commissioning, approximately 2,455 million units of electricity will be generated in the first year and 56,838 million units will be generated over a period of 25 years by the project.
With the commissioning of this project, approximately 27,85,077 tonnes of carbon emission is expected to be reduced over the period of 25 years. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by May 2024.
Sharma said, "Recent successive additions of new renewable projects in company's portfolio shows our commitment to empower the nation for expanding its non fossil fuel-based energy and decarbonisation of the economy."
Presently, SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified and ventured into power transmission and power trading as well. Recent project additions are paving the path for SJVN to achieve the shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor