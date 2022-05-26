SJVN inks pact with Tata Power Solar Systems for 1,000 MW solar project

State-owned Ltd on Thursday inked a pact with Systems to build a 1,000 MW solar project worth Rs 5,500 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

" today entered into an EPC agreement for 1,000 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan with M/s Systems Ltd," a company statement said.

The contract agreement was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of by Chief General Manager (ECD), SJVN S K Sood, and Vepul Jain, Chief - Business Development, Systems Ltd.

Sharma said this Rs 5,500 crore-EPC contract is the country's biggest solar contract awarded till date.

The contract includes end-to-end delivery of commissioned solar plant to SJVN including arrangement of land on outright purchase basis, power evacuation system up to the ISTS (inter-state transmission system) sub station, and operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for three years.

SJVN had secured this 1,000 MW solar project through CPSU scheme of Government of India, Sharma said.

After commissioning, approximately 2,455 million units of electricity will be generated in the first year and 56,838 million units will be generated over a period of 25 years by the project.

With the commissioning of this project, approximately 27,85,077 tonnes of carbon emission is expected to be reduced over the period of 25 years. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by May 2024.

Sharma said, "Recent successive additions of new renewable projects in company's portfolio shows our commitment to empower the nation for expanding its non fossil fuel-based energy and decarbonisation of the economy."



Presently, SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified and ventured into power transmission and power trading as well. Recent project additions are paving the path for SJVN to achieve the shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

