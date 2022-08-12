JUST IN
Companies » Results
SJVN reports 78% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 609 cr on higher revenues

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,072.23 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 704.90 crore in the same period a year ago.

Topics
SJVN Ltd | power producers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hydroelectric power plant
State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Friday posted an over 78 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 609.23 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

SJVN's board of directors at its meeting on Friday also approved the proposal of monetisation of partial earnings of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) through securitisation of its future revenues.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 21:57 IST

