SJVN reports 78% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 609 cr on higher revenues

State-owned power producer on Friday posted an over 78 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 609.23 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 342.13 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,072.23 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 704.90 crore in the same period a year ago.

SJVN's board of directors at its meeting on Friday also approved the proposal of monetisation of partial earnings of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) through securitisation of its future revenues.

