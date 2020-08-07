JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Murugappa Group's Tube Investments buys controlling stake in CG Power
Business Standard

Sobha Q1 profit plunges 93% to Rs 6.6 crore as business takes hit

Realty firm Sobha reported a 93% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.6 crore for the quarter ended June as sales and construction activities were stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Topics
Sobha Ltd | Real Estate  | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sobha Metercube

Realty firm Sobha on Friday reported a 93 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.6 crore for the quarter ended June as sales and construction activities were stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its net profit stood at Rs 90.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 359.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,193.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Sobha is a leading real estate firm in the country.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 224.30 apiece, up 1.24 per cent from their previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU