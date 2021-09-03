Issue with a section of employees at Delhi airport resolved: SpiceJet

A section of of went on strike at the Delhi airport on Friday morning over issues related to reduced salaries and later returned to work following talks with the airline management, sources said.

When asked about the matter, spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added.

Later during the day, the spokesperson said the issue with a section of at the Delhi airport has been resolved and the employees have returned to work.

"SpiceJet's flight operations remain normal," the spokesperson added.

Sources said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have cut the salaries too since 2020 for the same reason.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)