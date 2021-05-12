SpiceJet to start Covid-19 vaccination drive for all employees from May 17

-
-
Budget carrier SpiceJet has said it will start a company-sponsored vaccination drive for all its employees from May 17.
The drive will commence from Delhi and Gurugram, which is SpiceJet's headquarters, and will cover the airline's employees across all the stations on its network, a release said on Wednesday. SpiceJet said it has around 15,000 employees.
Other carriers like Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and GoAir and AirAsia India have already rolled vaccination drives for their employees.
The first ones to get vaccinated will be the frontline employees of the airline including airport staff and in-flight crew, SpiceJet said. The vaccination program will be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines and basis the availability of the vaccine, SpiceJet said.
The airline will also make efforts to facilitate vaccination for the families of employees going forward, it added.
At SpiceJet, the health and safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority. Vaccination is a key step towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and it's important that essential workers like airline employees are vaccinated on priority, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
He said that the company will ensure that each and every member of the SpiceJet family gets vaccinated as quickly as possible.
We have drawn up a detailed schedule for this company-sponsored initiative which would be undertaken as per government rules and guidelines, added Singh.
