Starting today, Maruti Suzuki cars to cost you up to Rs 6,100 more

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki seeks place in crowded light commercial vehicles market
Motilal Oswal expects Maruti to hit Rs 14,000; here's Q4FY18 results preview
Maruti Suzuki speeds up to claim 55% share in the Indian car market
Maruti Suzuki's Alto retains its position as best entry-level PV in FY18
Maruti Suzuki's July sales fall marginally on weak exports, domestic growth
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday hiked prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 6,100 in order to partially offset the increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.
The price change varies across models and is up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a statement.
The new prices are effective from Thursday, it added.
MSI sells a range of vehicles from entry-level Alto 800 to mid-sized sedan Ciaz. These were priced between Rs 251 thousand and Rs 1.151 million (ex-showroom Delhi) before the hike.
Earlier this month, MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi had said the company has been analysing the adverse movement of commodity prices which were going towards the higher side.
Besides, the foreign exchange rate had impacted the company adversely, while the fuel prices, too, have increased, adding to the logistics costs, he added.
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday also announced to hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to 4 per cent from September.
Other companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Honda Cars India have also announced price hikes from this month citing rising input cost.
In April, luxury carmakers such as Audi, JLR and Mercedes-Benz hiked prices in the range of Rs 100 thousand to Rs 1 million to pass on the increase in customs duties.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU