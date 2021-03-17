State-owned BHEL emerges lowest bidder for NPCIL's Rs 10,800 crore-tender

-
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India.
"In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects," the company said.
With this tender, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines.
The Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of the NPCIL are equipped with the BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10x220 MWe + 2x540 MWe) with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.
These sets have continuously been exhibiting excellent performance with Kaiga Unit-1 creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.
Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2x700 MWe Steam Turbine Generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant (Unit 3 and 4) and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant (Unit 7 and 8).
BHEL has been a reliable supplier of critical equipment and services for India's Nuclear Programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities already been set up.
The company aims to continue making a major contribution towards self-reliance in Nuclear equipment production and initiatives taken will be a driving force towards the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, it added.
