Efforts are made to revive 'sick' PSUs: Javadekar in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
New PSEs policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy
Govt wants to sell profitable PSUs; it must strengthen, not sell them: Cong
DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation
Engineering firm BHEL reports a loss of Rs 217 crore for Dec quarter
BEL pays Rs 174 crore interim dividend for FY 2020-21 to defence ministry
-
Considering government's seriousness towards the sickness of Public Sector Units (PSUs), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that all the necessary efforts are being made by the government to revive such sectors so that they can be revived.
The Minister clarified the fact during Question Hour session in the Lower House when asked about government's steps taken to address the sickness of PSUs.
"There is always an effort to ensure that those units which can be revived are revived," Javadekar said.
The Minister also said the focus is to utilise full capacity of PSUs. He further said that the government has approved the revival, merger, or restructuring of some PSUs.
Of those units, Javadekar named Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Steelwork Construction Ltd, Richardson and Cruddas Ltd, NEPA Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Ltd, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).
The Minister also said that government telecoms BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets. The Cabinet had approved Rs 69,000 crore revival package for loss-making telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, which included approval to merge both the companies.
--IANS
rak/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU