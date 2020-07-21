Sumit Deb appointed CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation

-
Sumit Deb has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), iron ore mining major of the country, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.
Deb, at present Director (Personnel) in the NMDC, will have tenure till February 28, 2023, i.e. the date of his superannuation, it said.
He succeeds N Baijendra Kumar who superannuates this month-end.
