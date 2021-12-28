Sun Pharma to set up new manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

-
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
The Mumbai-based drug maker's founder Dilip Shanghvi and his team met Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the progress of the pharmaceutical sector and the setting up of an end-to-end manufacturing facility in the state, according to a statement.
I am pleased with the chief minister's understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the state," Shangvi said and added that the integrated development of the state was becoming clear as part of the chief minister's policy.
Sun Pharma is the fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company in the world with global revenues of over USD 4.5 billion.
Supported by more than 40 manufacturing facilities, the company provides medicines to more than 100 countries across the globe.
The chief minister explained to the Sun Pharma team the steps being taken by the government for industrial progress and invited them to take the advantage of this opportunity and invest in the state, the statement added.
The chief minister noted that the opening of the plant in the state would lead to the creation of more jobs and contribute to the enhancement of the industrial sector in the state, it added.
