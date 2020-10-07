Sunteck Realty second quarter sales bookings up 96% at Rs 200 crore

-
Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday reported 96 per cent increase in its sales bookings at Rs 200 crore for the quarter ended September on better demand for its properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 102 crore in the year-ago period.
Sales bookings of its properties increased 5 per cent during the first half of this fiscal at Rs 301 crore, from Rs 287 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"Following the resumption of operations post the lockdown in Mumbai, the company has continued its strong sales momentum, supported by its digital platform, SunteckAer as well as various other marketing initiatives for the ready-to-move-in and nearing-ready inventory," Sunteck said in a regulatory filing.
With the construction activity inching towards pre-COVID levels, the company said it remains focused on accelerating the progress across the portfolio to offset the time lost on account of the ongoing pandemic.
The Mumbai-based company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 35 million square feet spread across 26 projects.
