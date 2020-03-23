Suzuki Motorcycle, Toyota India halt production at manufacturing facilities

has suspended production at its Kherki Dhaula manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, Haryana, till further notice, the company said on Sunday.

The decision to halt production has been taken in view of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the Haryana government directives in this regard, Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a late evening statement.

The first and the foremost priority of the company is to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all stakeholders and we are determined to take all possible steps in that direction,'SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in the statement.

While the has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, the company has announced a 'Work from Home' advisory to its employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services, he added.

The Haryana government on Sunday announced lockdown in seven districts, including Gurgaon, of the state until March 31 to contain the spread of

All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except for essential services, according to an order issued by the state home department.



Toyota's India joint venture halted production of cars at its Bidadi plant over the outbreak and consequent lockdown till March 31, the comnpany said on Sunday.

" (TKM) has decided to halt production in its Bidadi plant till further notice," said the city-based company in a late night statement.

The decision was taken after the Karnataka government directed all labour- intensive industries to work at 50 per cent of their capacity on alternate days.

"Keeping in view the safety of our employees, production has been halted till the state government lifts the restriction enforced to prevent spread of the disease," the TKM said in the statement.

"All employees in our regional offices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai will work from home for their safety and well-being," it added.

The 23-year-old Japanese automobile behemoth has two production plants with a combined capacity of 3.1 lakh units on the Bengaluru-Mysuru state highway. It employs about 6,500 people in both the plants.

The company makes its flagship multi-utility vehicle Innova and sports utility vehicle Fortuner in the first plant, while Toyota Yaris and Camry hybrid sedan are made in the second plant.

The company also imports Vellfire, Prado Land Cruiser and Prius as completely built units. Toyota Motor Corporation has 89 per cent equity in the JV with the remaining 11 per cent by Pune-based Kirloskar Systems Ltd, headed by Vikram Kirloskar.