Suzuki, Toyota partnership: Baleno-inspired Corolla renders show new design

In the leaked renders, the Toyota-badged Baleno shows front fascia taken from eleventh generation Corolla. The rear side, on the other hand, shows tail lamps taken from the same model of the updated version that the Corolla got as mid-life upgrade. The renders do not show any details of interiors. However, it is safe to assume that the car manufacturer will go for Toyota-based design instead of Maruti that would bring it closer to Corolla.