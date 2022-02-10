Tata Chemicals' consolidated PAT jumps 69.4% to Rs 340 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Tata Steel Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 661% to Rs 11,918 cr
TCS Q2 results: Consolidated PAT rises 14% to Rs 9,624 cr, revenue up 17%
Zee Entertainment Q3 results: Consolidated PAT declines 25% to Rs 299 cr
Tata Investment Corp posts 42.8% jump in consolidated PAT to Rs 39.7 cr
-
Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 69.39 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 340 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company's PAT had stood at Rs 200.72 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.54 per cent to Rs 3,141.58 crore, compared with Rs 2,606.08 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's consolidated gross debt stood at Rs 6,937 crore, compared with Rs 7,108 crore as on September 30, 2021.
Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said, "With the re-opening of businesses in all markets, the overall demand environment continues to be positive."
He added that while this positive demand momentum is expected to continue, the input supply-side environment especially energy costs remains high compared to historical levels, and supply chain challenges continue to be seen in the market.
The company continues with its long-term focus on excellence by leveraging digitalisation and sustainability, said Mukundan.
"In addition to the operational excellence, we continue to focus on executing the growth capex (capital expenditure) in India," he added.
The company's shares on Thursday closed at Rs 959.20, down 0.87 per cent on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU