Tata Chemicals reports three-fold jump in Sept profit at Rs 628 cr

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 628 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on strong income.
The company had clocked Rs 221 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Net income rose 39.62 per cent to Rs 4,299 crore as against Rs 3,079 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses increased to Rs 3,623 crore from Rs 2,805 crore.
The company's stock settled 0.67 up at Rs 1,188.05 on the BSE on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:41 IST
