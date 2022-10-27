JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
IIFL Finance's Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore; total income up 19%
Crompton Electricals reports 18% drop in Q2 profit as expenses surge
Boeing posts $3.3 billion loss on costs tied to defence programmes
Century Textiles Q2 profit rises 59% to Rs 70 cr, total income jumps
Gland Pharma's Q2 net dips 20.14% to Rs 241.24 cr; India revenue down 42%
DCCDL office rent income up 14% to Rs 801 cr; retail assets revenue up 54%
PCBL posts 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on rise in total expenses
Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8% to Rs 490.86 cr; revenue up 6% at Rs 2,986.5 cr
Ramkrishna Forgings PAT in Q2 at Rs 64 cr on account of higher revenues
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Listed firms managing liquidity challenges well, says India Ratings
Business Standard

Tata Chemicals reports three-fold jump in Sept profit at Rs 628 cr

The company had clocked Rs 221 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Topics
Tata Chemicals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 628 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on strong income.

The company had clocked Rs 221 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose 39.62 per cent to Rs 4,299 crore as against Rs 3,079 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased to Rs 3,623 crore from Rs 2,805 crore.

The company's stock settled 0.67 up at Rs 1,188.05 on the BSE on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Chemicals

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.