IIFL Finance's Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore; total income up 19%

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter.
The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,051.44 crore as against Rs 1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated statement includes results of four subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance, IIHFL Sales Ltd, IIFL Samasta Finance and IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:14 IST
