Crompton Electricals reports 18% drop in Q2 profit as expenses surge
IIFL Finance's Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore; total income up 19%

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter

Topics
IIFL | IIFL Group | Indian companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,051.44 crore as against Rs 1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated statement includes results of four subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance, IIHFL Sales Ltd, IIFL Samasta Finance and IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:14 IST

