Tata Consulting-led JV lowest bidder for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR consultancy

Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd. has quoted the lowest bid for an amount of Rs 1,111 crores for the work 'Project Management Consultancy Services' for the construction of civil works packages for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project.
Financial bids for the work 'Project Management Consultancy Services for the construction of civil works packages for Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project were opened on Monday.
According to a release by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, this includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including Viaducts, Concrete/Steel bridges, Tunnels (Undersea & Mountain tunnels), Civil work of all 12 stations, Maintenance depots, and Training Institute building.
"Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd. has quoted the lowest bid for an amount of Rs 1,111 crores and the tenure of the contract is 96 months," it said.
Two consortium/Joint venture companies-- Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd., RITES Ltd. Consortium and Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd were qualified in the technical bid evaluation.
