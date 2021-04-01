Tata Consumer to divest stake in US-based Empirical Group, Southern Tea

-
ALSO READ
Brewing the right tea in the time of the coronavirus pandemic
Bottom line swells for tea firms on lower crop, higher at-home consumption
Getting the tea leaves right in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic
High tea prices could impact near term margins of Tata Consumer Products
Unable to afford LPG refills, Assam's tea workers demand wage hike
-
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday announced exit from its two US-based joint ventures by selling its stake to the JV partner Harris Tea Company LLC.
TCPL's step-down subsidiaries in the USA have decided to divest their entire membership interest in Empirical Group LLC and Southern Tea LLC to the JV partner Harris Tea Company LLC, USA (Harris Tea), the company informed in a regulatory filing.
The exits from both the JVs are in-line with TCPL's strategy to focus on the core branded business, it added.
"We hereby inform that the overseas step-down subsidiaries of TCPL in the USA have entered into an arrangement for the sale of its entire membership interest held in Empirical Group LLC (Empirical) and in Southern Tea, LLC (Southern Tea) to its Joint Venture Partner - Harris Tea Company LLC on March 31, 2021, it said
However, the company did not share the amount, which it will receive from the divestment in both JVs.
Empirical is engaged in the sale of tea and coffee for food services and contract customers and Southern Tea is a manufacturing entity managed by Harris Tea Company LLC.
The exits from both the JVs are in-line with the TCPL's strategy to focus on the core branded business, as the businesses of the above JVs do not have synergies with core branded business of TCPL.
"Other than the strategic advantage to TCPL from exiting these JVs, there are no other benefits to the promoter/promoter group of the Company from the said transaction," it added.
Commenting on the development TCPL MD & CEO Sunil D'Souza said: "This divestment is another step towards consolidating and strengthening our presence in international markets and will enhance our focus on the branded tea and coffee businesses in the US market.
TCPL (formerly known as Tata Global Beverages), which has operations in India and International markets, had reported Rs 9,637 crore as revenue from operations in FY 2019-20.
Its portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini-meals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU