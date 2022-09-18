Tata Group employs 410 from Maharashtra's Nanded under district initiative

More than 400 women from the rural parts of Maharashtra's Nanded, who recently cleared their Class 12 board examination, have received job offers from Tata Electronics Private Ltd (TEPL) as part of an initiative of the district administration.

The initiative was taken up by assistant collector Kirtikiran Pujar who heads the integrated tribal project in Kinvat area of Nanded in Marathwada.

"Bureaucracy and the corporate world have come together to provide employment to 410 women, who were chosen during a talent drive in Kinwat, a district official said.

Kinwat is a predominantly tribal area, located some 360 km away from Aurangabad.

Pujar got in touch with TEPL and the human resources department of the company responded to the proposal, following which a two-day talent hunt was held on September 6 and 7, the official said.

At least 600 women who recently cleared their Class 12 examination participated in the drive and of these, 410 were selected, he said.

The selected candidates will work in different capacities at TEPL's manufacturing unit at Hosur in neighbouring Karnataka. They will first have to complete their training in Bengaluru, the official said.

Generally, in these parts of the district, once a woman attains marriageable age, preference is given to marriage over higher education. Hence, to put an end to this practice, Pujar came up with this initiative, he said.

Rajaram Madavi, a resident of Talaigudapada village is a proud father, as his daughter is one of the lucky ones to get a job offer.

People from our generation have never stepped out of the tehsil. But thanks to the district administration's initiative, my daughter is getting an opportunity to travel to Bengaluru and that too for a job, Madavi said.

For Sheetal Bhise, a resident of Vashi village in Himayatnagar, the initiative has given her the means to contribute to her family's finances and pursue further studies.

Women like me wish to do something for their families, but we need a chance to do that. I got this opportunity with the help of officials of the integrated development project and TEPL. I am going to pursue higher studies while working, said Bhise.

Speaking about the initiative, Pujar said, While working in a government job, we get a chance to give back to society. I tried to get in touch with the and it gave results.

