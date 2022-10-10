Tata Motors' website faces glitches after customers rush to book Tiago.ev

on Monday said its website faced temporary glitches as rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback .ev.

Bookings for the model commenced on Monday and deliveries are expected to commence from January next year.

"We are overwhelmed with the response to the .ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers," Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

All customer enquiries and booking-related concerns are being suitably addressed, he added.

The auto major had launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 ranging between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company's electric vehicle range.

Tiago.ev comes with two distinct battery set ups, driving modes and connected car telematics across the trims.

The trims with 25 KW battery pack come with a driving range of 315 kilometres while the variants with the 19.2 kilogram battery pack deliver an estimated range of 250 km.

