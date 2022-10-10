JUST IN
Tata Motors' website faces glitches after customers rush to book Tiago.ev

Tata Motors on Monday said its website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback Tiago.ev

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors on Monday said its website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback Tiago.ev.

Bookings for the model commenced on Monday and deliveries are expected to commence from January next year.

"We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

All customer enquiries and booking-related concerns are being suitably addressed, he added.

The auto major had launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 customers ranging between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tiago EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company's electric vehicle range.

Tiago.ev comes with two distinct battery set ups, driving modes and connected car telematics across the trims.

The trims with 25 KW battery pack come with a driving range of 315 kilometres while the variants with the 19.2 kilogram battery pack deliver an estimated range of 250 km.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:20 IST

`
