JUST IN
Delhi HC grants more time to DMRC to pay Reliance Infra arbitral award
Small cities dominate e-comm platforms' festival sales: Industry players
Tata Motors' global sales up 33% in Sept quarter at 335,976 units
Licious launches D2C plant-based meat brand, eyes pole position within a yr
MG Motor India expects to turn profitable next year on higher sales
Inga, TIH Singapore tie up to launch PE fund for mid-sized companies
NMDC leaves lump ore prices, fines unchanged for third straight time
Top headlines: TCS Q2 net rises 8%; Nobel economics for research on banks
Flickstree raises $5 mn in pre-series B round led by Venture Catalysts
Auto sales up 57% during Navratri as all categories put up strong show
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Small cities dominate e-comm platforms' festival sales: Industry players
Business Standard

Delhi HC grants more time to DMRC to pay Reliance Infra arbitral award

The Delhi High Court granted time till October 31 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to formulate a plan for the payment of the arbitral award amount to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd

Topics
Delhi High Court | DMRC | Reliance Infra

IANS  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro, metro

The Delhi High Court granted time till October 31 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to formulate a plan for the payment of the arbitral award amount to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a Reliance infrastructure arm.

Attorney-General of India R. Venkataramani apprised before the bench of Justice V. Kameswar Rao that in order to raise loans to pay the arbitration award to DAMEPL, the DMRC would fall into a 'debt trap' and expressed the apprehension of affecting its operations.

"Millions of commuters will suffer if any adverse order is passed against DMRC," AGI Venkataramani submitted before the court.

Seeking alternate measures, the AGI also said it had requested the Centre and Delhi Government regarding the funds to make the balance payment to DAMEPL.

The DMRC has sought Rs 3,500 crore each from the Centre and Delhi government.

As per DMRC's submissions, it has paid Rs 2,599.17 crore to DAMEPL out of Rs 7,010.08 crore which it owes to the Anil Ambani group firm as of September 6.

On the other hand, DAMEPL argued that every time the Delhi Metro is appearing with affidavits containing different opinions and 'vague' reasons and several months have passed now.

The question arises is whether they have to pay the money or not, whether the execution order of the arbitral award will be executed or not, DAMEPL's counsel argued.

To this, the AGI said, there would not be any doubt about the execution of the orders and pointed out the exceptional circumstances of the Delhi Metro.

Accordingly, the court said, to let the DMRC come in the next working day with clear solutions on the payment and posted further hearing on October 31.

--IANS

jw/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi High Court

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.