Tata Power Q1 net jumps 90% to Rs 884 cr; plans Rs 14k-cr capex in FY23

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today
-
Tata Power on Tuesday posted a nearly 90 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 883.54 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal driven by higher income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 465.69 crore in the same quarter of 2021-22, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.
Its total income increased to Rs 14,638.78 crore in April-June FY23 from Rs 10,310.21 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses were also higher at Rs 14,660.14 crore against Rs 9,479.80 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
In a separate statement, the company said it plans a consolidated capex of Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23, including a Rs 10,000 crore investment in the renewables sector.
Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said the company's all "business clusters" namely generation, transmission, distribution and renewables performed well.
"This is aptly reflected in our 11th consecutive quarter of PAT (profit after tax) growth. We have a robust growth trajectory with stable long-term cost structures and competitiveness across businesses. As a future-ready EaaS (The Energy Storage as a Service ) company, we are well poised to contribute towards India's green energy transition," he said.
According to the statement, the company in the renewable energy sector has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a 4-gigawatt solar cell and module plant with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.
The total renewable capacity of the company is 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of implementation. The company also installed over 75,000 solar pumps in various states.
In the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, the company "completed acquisition of 100 per cent of stake in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd on 4th April through Resurgent Power."
Tata Power installed 2,90,000 smart meters in Delhi and 60,000 in Mumbai. It also added 18,102 green consumers having annualized consumption of 194 million units in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU