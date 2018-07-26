Tata Power Q1 profit crosses Rs 16 bn with a five-fold jump, tops estimates

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power sells Tata Communications' shares to parent for Rs 21.5 bn
Tata Power sells stake in Panatone Finvest to Tata Sons for Rs 15.42 bn
Tata Power sells defence business to Tata Sons' subsidiary for Rs 22.30 bn
Tata Power posts Q4 profit at Rs 15 bn, declares 130% dividend for FY18
Tata Power gets the ball rolling on monetising non-core assets
-
Tata Power Co Ltd reported a nearly five-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday due to a one-off gain on sale of investments.
Profit attributable to owners of the power generator and distributor was Rs 16.71 billion ($243.22 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 3.49 billion a year earlier.
This was the fifth straight profitable quarter for the company.
The company sold investments in Tata Communications Ltd and Panatone Finvest Ltd, netting an exceptional gain of Rs 18.97 billion during the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected Tata Power to post a profit of Rs 3.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 73.13 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU