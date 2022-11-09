Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 150 MW solar project in Solapur

Renewable Energy said it has received a 'letter of award' to set up a 150 MW solar project in Solapur, .

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the power purchase agreement (PPA) execution date.

" Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of receives the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the State Electricity Distribution Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL) to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra," it said in a statement.

The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction, it added.

TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said, "The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver...world-class ."



With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL has reached 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (solar - 2,949 MW and wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)