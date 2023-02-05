JUST IN
New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project
Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months
Ceat looks for opportunities as world seeks alternative to China: Official
ONGC to ramp up exploration for oil, gas; looks for collaborations
Gizmore eyes Rs 200 crore business from smartwatches next fiscal
Godrej Properties adds 15 land parcels with sales potential of Rs 27,500 cr
Groundnut oil bullish but other edibles slip in absence of support: Experts
India is hugely exciting market and major focus for Apple: Tim Cook
Oberoi Realty buys 63 residential units in luxury housing project in Mumbai
RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
You are here: Home » Companies » News
New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Power to operationalise solar cell, module facility by Dec: CEO Sinha

Tata Power aims to operationalise its solar cell and module facility being set up in Tamil Nadu by December-end of this year, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said

Topics
Tata Power | Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

Tata Power aims to operationalise its solar cell and module facility being set up in Tamil Nadu by December-end of this year, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said.

In July 2022, Tata Power inked a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a new facility to manufacture solar cells and modules in Tirunelveli district of the state.

The construction work is going on in full swing. The equipment to set up the unit have already been ordered. The aim is to make the plant operational by December-end of this year, Sinha told PTI.

He made the remarks in a reply to a question on the timeline of the project.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, Tata Power company has to set up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in the southern state.

"We expect the module plant to be ready by August-September and roll out the modules September onwards. We are at a very advanced stage of implementing the cell lines that will also be ready by the end of this year," he said.

On the 225 MW hybrid project in Karnataka, he said the company awaits regulatory approval and clearances from the regulatory commission for purchase of power.

In December 2022, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, had received a letter of award (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) to set up the wind and solar hybrid power project in Karnataka.

TPDDL is a joint venture of Tata Power and the NCT of Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Power

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.