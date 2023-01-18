Tata Steel sets up Centre for Innovation in Mobility at IIT-M Research Park

Steel manufacturer has set up a Centre for in Mobility at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Research Park here, to develop application technologies for current and future mobility platforms, the company said on Wednesday.



The Centre would work closely with academia and the mobility industry. It has facilities for Computer Aided Design and Engineering (CAD/CAE), Experimental Roll Forming, Dynamic Dent Test system among others.



"The Centre will develop application technologies for current and future mobility platforms such as automotive, railways and hyperloop," said in a statement.

"Sustainable, safe and affordable mobility solutions of the future will emerge from the cooperation of relevant industries, academia and material suppliers who understand the challenges well. We believe that it is essential to focus on creating a culture that encourages agility and innovation," CEO and MD T V Narendran said.

"Tata Steel is committed to providing excellence at all touchpoints to our customers and will always be at the forefront of developing pioneering technologies. Our new centre at Research Park is yet another way of reaffirming our commitment to creating innovative solutions for the mobility of the future," he said.

The Centre for in Mobility is in addition to the state-of-the-art centre application centre at Jamshedpur.

Tata Steel Vice President-Technology and New Material Business Debashish Bhattacharjee said the centre is the first of Tata Steel's multiple planned satellite research and development and technology development centres in focused, future relevant areas.

Research Park President professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala said: "With the launch of this new centre for innovation, we look forward to jointly leveraging our strengths in commercialising more homegrown technologies that significantly reimagine mobility on a global scale."



Recently, Tata Steel and TuTr Hyperloop signed a memorandum of agreement at IIT Madras, to jointly work on development and deployment of hyperloop technology at scale.

The key challenges of design and materials selection would be addressed through the Centre for and Mobility, the company said.

