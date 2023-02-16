JUST IN
Business Standard

Web development firm Wix lays off 370 workers in 2nd round of job cuts

Israeli cloud-based web development services company Wix has laid off 370 employees in a second round of job cuts, most of them in the customer service department in the US.

Topics
job cuts | israel | United States

IANS  |  San Francisco 

In August last year, the company laid off 100 employees, with the majority of those laid off working outside of Israel, reports Globes.

"With a heavy heart, I share with you that we have parted with 370 of our people. Most of them belong to our customer service organisation, and most of them are in the US. Their managers have already informed them about the difficult news, offered support, and explained the process that is expected to take place," Wix president Nir Zohar was quoted as saying.

"As you know the global economy has dramatically slowed down. We see this in all sectors ... As a result of which Wix and all its rivals have experienced a global slowdown, the significance of which is that we need to staff a smaller customer service," he added.

Meanwhile, US-based cloud communications company Twilio has announced to lay off about 17 per cent of its global workforce in a second round of job cuts amid cost-cutting measures.

In September last year, Twilio sacked 11 per cent of its employees - more than 850 people from its 7,800-strong workforce globally.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:05 IST

