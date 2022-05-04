Tata Technologies offers to set up EV production unit in Punjab

In a major initiative aimed at giving fillip to industrial development of the state on one hand and opening new vistas of employment for youth on the other, on Wednesday offered to set up its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) production centre in .

A delegation of the called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence.

During the deliberations, the delegation comprising Global CEO of Warren Harris, President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced keen interest to set up this unit in the state with a current investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The delegation said that it would lay thrust on development of MSME in EV segment with a focus on cleaner mobility and creating jobs for the youth in . The visiting delegation opined that the company will also ensure skill development of youth in the state.

Welcoming the initiative, the Chief Minister assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Tata Technologies for this project.

He said the government is committed to accelerating industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Mann said the government is duty bound to reverse the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers by ensuring that best employment opportunities could be created here through such projects.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister categorically said the state government is already roping in more industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state.

He said has emerged as the most investment friendly destinations in the country. Mann said that investment friendly policies of state government coupled with hard working, dedicated and skilled Human Resource are a boon for any industrial development.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar-based Lamrin Tech Skill University will collaborate with IBM, an anchor partner and with Tata Technologies and Ansys Corporation for a setting up a highend technology labs through Innovation Centre for Education with the investment of Rs 602 crore.

This will help in producing a pool of skilled labour required for industrial houses in the state.

