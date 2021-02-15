JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amazon had asked for Rs 290 cr as compensation for RIL deal: Future Group
Business Standard

TCS launches Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Centre in US

This center also reflects TCS' commitment to invest and create next generation technology jobs in the region

Topics
TCS | United States

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TCS
Photo: Shutterstock

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers accelerate innovation.

The new centre includes an automotive garage set-up with access to the latest technologies for customers and partners to experiment, co-innovate, build prototypes, and launch solutions in an agile manner, a statement said.

This is achieved using TCS solutions and accelerators including TCS' Autoscape and TCS' Autonomous Vehicle Development platform, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous, electric, and connected capabilities, it added.

The centre showcases solutions that digitalise value chain functions, including those for product lifecycle management, connected supply chains, digital customer experience and managing enterprise intelligence and AI.

Additionally, the centre provides customers with access to the cutting edge research and innovation being carried out at various TCS Pace Ports, as well as to the larger start-up ecosystem which is part of TCS' Co-Innovation Network, the statement said.

After the initial ideation and prototyping at the center, TCS will help customers realise those use cases, and take them from lab grade to industry grade, leveraging its cloud capabilities and customer-specific contextual knowledge, it added.

"TCS has been partnering with leading manufacturers in their growth and transformation initiatives. Our new Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center, right in the heart of Troy's manufacturing hub, is our latest investment towards helping customers scale up and accelerate innovation, leveraging the larger ecosystem," TCS Head, Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing Partha Reddy said.

This center also reflects TCS' commitment to invest and create next generation technology jobs in the region, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU