TCS launches Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Centre in US

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
TCS to roll out salary hikes for all employees, effective October 1
TCS Q3 preview: Cloud adoption, large deal wins may lift profit by 8% YoY
TCS Q2 PAT down 7% YoY at Rs 7,475 cr; announces Rs 16,000 crore buyback
US court upholds $140 million compensation in TCS-Epic Systems case
-
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers accelerate innovation.
The new centre includes an automotive garage set-up with access to the latest technologies for customers and partners to experiment, co-innovate, build prototypes, and launch solutions in an agile manner, a statement said.
This is achieved using TCS solutions and accelerators including TCS' Autoscape and TCS' Autonomous Vehicle Development platform, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous, electric, and connected capabilities, it added.
The centre showcases solutions that digitalise value chain functions, including those for product lifecycle management, connected supply chains, digital customer experience and managing enterprise intelligence and AI.
Additionally, the centre provides customers with access to the cutting edge research and innovation being carried out at various TCS Pace Ports, as well as to the larger start-up ecosystem which is part of TCS' Co-Innovation Network, the statement said.
After the initial ideation and prototyping at the center, TCS will help customers realise those use cases, and take them from lab grade to industry grade, leveraging its cloud capabilities and customer-specific contextual knowledge, it added.
"TCS has been partnering with leading manufacturers in their growth and transformation initiatives. Our new Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center, right in the heart of Troy's manufacturing hub, is our latest investment towards helping customers scale up and accelerate innovation, leveraging the larger ecosystem," TCS Head, Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing Partha Reddy said.
This center also reflects TCS' commitment to invest and create next generation technology jobs in the region, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU