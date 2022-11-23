Telcos' AGR rises 18% to Rs 60,530 cr in Apr-June; govt collection up 19%

Telecom service providers' adjusted gross revenue grew 17.91 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 60,530 crore in April-June 2022 with Jio leading in terms of revenue share, telecom regulator Trai said in a report on Wednesday.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom service providers was Rs 51,335 crore in June 2021 quarter, according to the performance indicator report for quarter ended June 2022 released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The government collects it share of revenue from telecom service providers based on their AGR.

Among pan-India mobile service providers, Jio made the highest contribution of Rs 21,515.88 crore with year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.58 per cent to the AGR.

Pan-India operator Bharti Airtel topped the chart in terms of growth rate. Its AGR grew 25.15 per cent year on year to Rs 17,140.56 crore.

Vodafone Idea AGR grew 17.93 per cent to Rs 7,356.54 crore and BSNL registered 2.6 per cent year on year growth in AGR at Rs 2,177.95 crore.

"Access services (mobile phone, broadband services for end consumers) contributed 80.95 per cent of the total adjusted gross revenue of telecom services," the report said.

The sector's gross revenue (GR) grew by 17.91 per cent to Rs 76,408 crore from Rs 64,801 crore a year ago.

The GR, however, declined marginally on a quarter-over-quarter basis from Rs 76,420 crore in March 2022 quarter.

Government's share of revenue, which is calculated based on AGR, grew by about 19 per cent to Rs 6,843 crore, comprising Rs 4,844 crore as licence fees and Rs 1,999 crore as spectrum usage charges (SUC).

The licence fee collection grew by 18.05 per cent to Rs 4,844 crore from Rs 4,103 crore and SUC grew 21.47 per cent to Rs 1,999 crore from Rs 1,646 crore year on year.

