Business Standard

Thierry Bollore appointed as new Jaguar Land Rover CEO, says Tata Motors

Former Renault executive Bollore, who replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm, will assume office effective Sept 10

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bollore would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Former Renault executive Bollore, who replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm, will assume office effective Sept. 10, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 15:21 IST

