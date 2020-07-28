Thierry Bollore appointed as new Jaguar Land Rover CEO, says Tata Motors

-
Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bollore would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Former Renault executive Bollore, who replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm, will assume office effective Sept. 10, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
