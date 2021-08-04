Thriwe earmarks $30 mn for acquisitions, to buy Alliances Galore

-
ALSO READ
ELSS funds: Tax benefits and factors to consider before investing
Factory reset: Bumps galore, but auto hubs breathe easy on sales spike
Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign
Opportunities galore in the east
Best of BS Opinion: Opportunities galore in the east, Covid crisis & more
-
B2B consumer benefits marketplace Thriwe on Wednesday said it has earmarked USD 30 million (over Rs 220 crore) for buyouts and is looking at acquiring 3-4 strategic assets in the next 18 to 24 months to drive business growth.
The company has also announced its fourth strategic acquisition. It will acquire Delhi-based offline consumer benefits marketplace Alliances Galore in a share-swap deal and the transaction is expected to be completed by March 2022.
The acquisition will catapult Thriwe in a dominating position, making it the market leader in the dining, lifestyle and hyper local service dissemination channel, while adding 1.5 lakh merchants across seven countries into the Thriwe network, a statement said.
Thriwe has reported 100 per cent growth y-o-y for the last three financial years, taking the valuation at over US 100 million, it added.
Following the acquisition, Alliances Galore founders Vikul Chander and Mahipal Singh will hold minority equity in Thriwe, valued at over USD 10 million.
"This acquisition is a remarkable step in our journey which will enable Thriwe to digitise consumer benefits for over 1.5 lakh merchants across India and outside. We are keen to invest another USD 30 million and are further looking to acquire 3 to 4 strategic assets in the next 18 to 24 months for business growth," Thriwe founder and CEO Dhruv Verma said.
With such a growth spurt, Thriwe is on a strong path to establish itself as the market leader in lifestyle business space with the target revenue of Rs 500 crore by FY 2022-2023, he added.
Vikul Chander, founder and CEO of Alliances Galore, said the company has over a decade's experience of curating, executing and maintaining alliances across a global spectrum spanning over 20 countries and 70,000 merchants.
"With such strong network operations across varied sectors including lifestyle, dining, health and wellness and retail, we will surely add immense value to Thriwe's consumer engagement offerings, he added.
Thriwe (erstwhile Golflan) has, in the last eight years, made three acquisitions - StayPrime, GolfGreedy and Golf Centra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU