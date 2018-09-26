Thyssenkrupp bags Rs 4.1 bn order from Mazagon Docks to refit submarine

Photo: Reuters.

The medium refit and life certification (MRLC) contract for the submarine will commence next month and is expected to be completed by 2021, according to Gurnad Sodhi, managing director,

"The Rs 4.1 billion contract from Mazagon Docks is to overhaul the fourth Shishumar-class submarine, which will extend its life by another decade or so," Sodhi told

The is planning subsequent overhauls of the remaining three HDW Class 209 Type 1500 assets that were commissioned between 1986 and 1994 and which form the Navy's 10th submarine squadron based in Mumbai, he said.

Thyssenkrupp India's association with the dates back to the early 1990s when it supplied two of the four Shishumar-class non-nuclear submarines to the

It then built the other two Shishumar-class non-nuclear submarines (INS Shishumar) at the defence ministry-run Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders, Mumbai, and were inducted into the Navy in the 1990s.

"This contract reiterates our long-standing commitment to the country and is another milestone in our participation in the country's defence programme through local manufacturing," said Sodhi.

It can be noted that is the world in non-nuclear submarines (both design and manufacturing).

More recently, it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 250 crore to retrofit the Harpoon missile system on two of the four Shishumar-class submarines, said Sodhi.

Commenting on the contract, Rolf Wirtz, of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, said, "We are looking forward to working with MDL to perform the deep modernisation work to ensure that INS Shishumar remains a very capable combat submarine for the Navy over the years to come."



"Our experience with the Shishumar class and the outstanding skills of MDL's employees are the basis for the return of the submarine back to the Navy in great shape," he added.

Thyssenkrupp began its journey way back in 1860, which is the third largest market for the group in The group employs over 7,000 across 11 operating units that which build industrial plants, marine systems, elevators, engine components, bearings and undercarriages to materials services.