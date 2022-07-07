Top Vivo executives may have fled India amid ED's money laundering probe

-
ALSO READ
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Raids in J'khand's MGNREGA funds fraud case; ED recovers over Rs 18 crore
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
Raids on Vivo: China hopes for a 'truly fair' probe in accordance with law
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
-
Chinese smartphone company Vivo's top executives, Directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, likely fled India on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at its offices in connection with a prevention of money laundering case.
Sources said that Zhengshen and Zhang may have fled the country via the Nepal route amid fears that they may be arrested.
Vivo did not comment on the development.
The raids were conducted at nearly 44 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and in southern states, on Tuesday in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
Sources said the office of Vivo and the premises of a few other Chinese firms were raided.
The CBI has also been probing the case and lodged a separate first information report.
In a statement to IANS, Vivo had said that it is cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information.
"As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws," a company spokesperson said.
In April, the ED seized Rs 5,551.27 crore of Xiaomi Technology India Private Ltd lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU