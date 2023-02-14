JUST IN
Boeing cuts India's aviation mkt outlook to 2,210 new jets over next 20 yrs
US-based cloud communications firm Twilio lays off 17% of workforce
Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper debt: Bankers
Served fair: Zomato, Swiggy cap password sharing for loyalty schemes
Adani crisis unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates
Top headlines: Adani hires Grant Thornton, Jio aims 100% 5G coverage
Dabur weighs acquisitions to expand across India, SE Asia amid competition
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry from volunteers
Adani Group tries to calm investors as Sebi confirms investigation
Adani hires Grant Thornton for audits after Hindenburg fallout: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Boeing cuts India's aviation mkt outlook to 2,210 new jets over next 20 yrs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Torrent Pharmaceuticals forays into OTC segment with calcium supplement

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has forayed into the over-the-counter segment in the country with Shelcal 500, a calcium supplement brand.

Topics
Torrent Pharmaceuticals | Torrent Pharma | Pharma sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has forayed into the over-the-counter segment in the country with Shelcal 500, a calcium supplement brand.

With its composition of 500mg Calcium and 250 IU of Vitamin D3, Shelcal 500 helps optimise calcium absorption, increases bone density, improves muscle strength and helps boost immunity.

The calcium is sourced from natural ingredients like oyster shell, having good absorption/bioavailability in the body.

"With Shelcal's entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said in a statement.

According to studies, 40.6 per cent of Indians are calcium-deficient, while 79 per cent are Vitamin D-deficient.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.